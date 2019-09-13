English
    Pailwaan Day 2 Box Office Collections: Sudeep Starrer Has A Slow Start; Poised For A Great Weekend

    Despite the praises heaped on it, Sudeep's latest isn't able to keep up to the benchmark set by its counterparts, let alone outshine it. S Krishna's second collaboration with Kiccha, Pailwaan, hit the theatres yesterday. The film has received great response from fans and critics, but its collections reflect the lack of viewership. According to reports, Pailwaan has made an average profit on day 2. Below are its complete box office collections report and a few reasons that might have affected it.

    Pailwaan's Day 2 Collections

    Pailwaan's Day 2 Collections

    Pailwaan has helped Sudeep establish himself as one of the most-desired actors of India. But, it isn't been able to attract major footfalls in the theatres. Reports suggest that the movie has collected anywhere between Rs 4 and 6 crore on the second day.

    Below Average Collections In Telugu

    Below Average Collections In Telugu

    Pailwaan released in nine languages. While it still has managed to gather good reviews in Kannada and Hindi, its performance is said to be below average in Telugu. Track Tollywood tweeted, "#Pailwaan had a Disastrous Start in Telugu States , Opening day share is less than 30L." - (sic)

    Weekday Release Could Have Had An Impact

    Weekday Release Could Have Had An Impact

    Often, filmmakers schedule releases on a Friday or any other special occasion. Strangely, Pailwaan was out in the theatres on Thursday. Experts have to say that the makers' decision to release it on a weekday might have had adverse effects on its collections.

    Might Pick Over The Weekend

    Might Pick Over The Weekend

    Pailwaan's collections might improve over the weekend. We need to wait and watch if the film can lure audiences in larger numbers on a holiday.

    The Sudeep starrer has released across 3,000 and more screens, taking pride in becoming the biggest Kannada release, to date. It also features Hindi television fame Aakanksha Singh and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who have won hearts with their exceptional acting in the movie.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 14, 2019, 0:40 [IST]
