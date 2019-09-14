Pailwaan Day 3 Box Office Collections: Kannada Version Of Sudeep's Film Makes The Highest Profit

Day 3 Collections

Pailwaan witnessed release in multiple languages. Reports suggest that its collections from the Kannada version have been the highest. According to Movie Corner, the Sudeep starrer is expected to have earned a profit of Rs 4 crore on day 3.

Overseas Box Office Collections

While Pailwaan's gross collections from India is speculated to be around Rs 12 crore, it is estimated to have made around Rs 11 crore through its international releases. If the figures are authentic, then the sports-centric film's total collection makes up for Rs 23 crore.

Falls Prey To Piracy

Pailwaan's complete footage was leaked by Tamilrockers within a day of its release. It is one of Kannada's big-budget films to have fallen prey to piracy. This has, definitely, had an impact on its collections at the box office.

Telugu Collections

The film, however, hasn't impressed the Telugu audiences much. Its collections from Andhra and Telangana regions have been minimal. T2CLIve.com tweeted that the Telugu version of Pailwaan collected only around Rs 86 lakh in three days.

We need to wait and watch its collections get better over the weekend.