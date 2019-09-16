Pailwaan Day 4 Box Office Collections: Sudeep's Latest Witnesses A Better Run Over The Weekend!

Day 4 Box Office Collections

According to reports, Pailwaan is expected to have collected around Rs 10 crore on Saturday and anywhere between Rs 7 and 9 crore on Sunday. Although it couldn't draw a lot of crowd during the weekdays, it has displayed a better run over the weekend.

Below Average Performance In Other Languages

Following the launch of its trailer, Pailwaan was expected to do exceptionally in other languages as well. The film released in nine languages. However, its collections from Hindi and Telugu have been minimal so far.

Less Than A Crore In Telugu

Seems like Pailwaan has failed at impressing the non-Kannada audience. Going by the reports, the Hindi version of the film has only collected around Rs 2 crore since its release. Meanwhile, its profits from the Telugu version is less than a crore, around Rs 70 lakh.

Overall Collections

Pailwaan released worldwide across five different continents. Despite its magnificent release, Sudeep's film has left a few disappointed with its overall collections. While it made a total of Rs 18 crore on day 1, it has collected Rs 15 crore and Rs 14 crore on day 2 and day 3 respectively.

We need to wait and watch if there are any developments in its collections in the second week.