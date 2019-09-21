Pailwaan Day 9 Box Office Collections: Sudeep's Film Dealt Major Blow Due To Piracy; Loses Rs 5 Cr!

Day 9 Collections

Pailwaan earned the reputation of being the biggest Kannada release by opening across 3,000 screens. The film witnessed simultaneous release across different continents. The sports-centric movie is expected to have collected around Rs 3 crore on day 9.

Karnataka Collections

Despite access to its pirated version on the internet, Sudeep fans are visiting theatres to watch the film and extend their support to their dear actor. According to Movie Corner, Pailwaan has till now made around Rs 30 crore at the Karnataka box office.

Loses Rs 5 Crore Due To Piracy

The film has, however, incurred a major loss by losing out a large chunk of its profits to piracy. The actor himself shared the news on his Twitter today. Pailwaan has reportedly lost Rs 5 crore since it was leaked online.

Sudeep's Best Though!

Pailwaan might have been unfortunate in terms of its collections, but with its gripping content, it has made an impression on the audiences. Needless to say, it is one of Sudeep's best films to date. After all, he trained for months to achieve the appropriate look for the film, which turned out to be a life-changing experience for him.