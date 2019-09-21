English
    Pailwaan Day 9 Box Office Collections: Sudeep's Film Dealt Major Blow Due To Piracy; Loses Rs 5 Cr!

    Sudeep's latest release has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. What was initially planned to be a blockbuster, is now dealing a major blow at the box office due to piracy. Pailwaan opened to a great response, earning praises from fans and critics. But, it couldn't make it long without falling prey to digital crime. As per the latest reports, the film has lost around Rs 5 crore following its online leak. Read its day 9 box office collections report below.

    Day 9 Collections

    Day 9 Collections

    Pailwaan earned the reputation of being the biggest Kannada release by opening across 3,000 screens. The film witnessed simultaneous release across different continents. The sports-centric movie is expected to have collected around Rs 3 crore on day 9.

    Karnataka Collections

    Karnataka Collections

    Despite access to its pirated version on the internet, Sudeep fans are visiting theatres to watch the film and extend their support to their dear actor. According to Movie Corner, Pailwaan has till now made around Rs 30 crore at the Karnataka box office.

    Loses Rs 5 Crore Due To Piracy

    Loses Rs 5 Crore Due To Piracy

    The film has, however, incurred a major loss by losing out a large chunk of its profits to piracy. The actor himself shared the news on his Twitter today. Pailwaan has reportedly lost Rs 5 crore since it was leaked online.

    Sudeep's Best Though!

    Sudeep's Best Though!

    Pailwaan might have been unfortunate in terms of its collections, but with its gripping content, it has made an impression on the audiences. Needless to say, it is one of Sudeep's best films to date. After all, he trained for months to achieve the appropriate look for the film, which turned out to be a life-changing experience for him.

    Read more about: sudeep pailwaan
    Story first published: Saturday, September 21, 2019, 16:41 [IST]
