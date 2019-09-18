Pailwaan Director Krishna Reveals He & Sudeep Quarrelled! Kiccha Gave Money To Start The Film

Krishna On His Relationship With Sudeep

When asked about the relationship he shares with the Superstar, Krishna said, "Sudeep and I share a 13-year old friendship. He was the hero in my first major film as a cinematographer and we have worked together in 4 films. There is a lot of trust between us."

Why Did They Fight Then?

Similar to every director-actor duo, Sudeep and Krishna also indulge in discussions and arguments concerning their film. "Cinema is a common connection for both of us. When we quarrel, it is only about the content."

Kiccha Financed The Film

In previous interviews, Krishna revealed to the media that he had no monetary backup when he envisioned Pailwaan. We are taken aback upon hearing that Sudeep did not even accept remuneration for the movie.

Krishna told the publication, "He helped start Pailwaan by giving us money. So it's important that we didn't misuse or disappoint him because he was standing by us."

Pailwaan Was A Safe Bet, Says Krishna

Pailwaan is one-of-its-kind in Sandalwood. But, it takes a lot more than just an idea to create a film based on sports in an industry that is driven by the mass audience. Talking about this, Krishna said, "It's a safe bet because everyone already knows the climax. The hero is going to win and the audience, naturally, doesn't expect anything beyond. You tell a story and if it's a good one, it will work."