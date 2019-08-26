Pailwaan Director Says Having Sudeep On Board Was The Biggest Morale Boost For The Film!

As Pailwaan's release is nearing, fans aren't able to contain their excitement. As the film is being dubbed into multiple languages, it is expected to reach out to a wide range of audiences. Director of the film, S Krishna says creating Pailwaan wasn't an easy task. In conversation with Times Of India, he stated that Sudeep has been the biggest morale boost for the film. Going by the reaction the recently-launched trailer has received, he feels the results from the film will be more satisfying.

Talking about working with Sudeep, the director said, "Of course, having a star like Sudeep on board was the biggest morale boost, considering his popularity and marketability in these industries. Add to that popular names like Suniel Shetty, Sushant Singh, and Kabir Duhan Singh, among others, and most importantly, a universal subject, and we knew we had a film that all audiences can appreciate."

Krishna explained that, initially, Pailwaan was meant to be only in Kannada. As new stars from other industries got roped in, the scope of the film increased. "And that's how Pailwaan became a five-language film," he added.

He is delighted with the response the trailer has garnered. Anticipating its release, the director said, "With every morsel, fans were hankering for more, and once we settled in with a release date (September 12), we had to give them that and then came the trailer this week. The response has been phenomenal and is indication that what we set out to do has been fruitful. It gives us immense confidence as we move closer to release day."

While the trailer set a new record by garnering over 11 lakh views in less than 48 hours, the songs also seem to have impressed fans. Are you excited about catching Pailwaan in theatres? Let us know in the comments below!