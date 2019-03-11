Pailwaan Director Shares Lead Actress's First Picture; Sudeep's Romantic Look Revealed

Until now, Sudeep's fans had only witnessed the actor's toned body and rugged look in the first teaser of his forthcoming film Pailwaan. Kiccha surprised everyone by displaying his slender appearance, for which he underwent months of intense training, accompanied with strict diet. This alone got the viewers excited. And now, the director of the film Krishna has gone a step ahead and released the first picture of the lead actress Akanksha Singh. He took to his Twitter handle to share this sensual image of Pailwaan's female lead, which has left the fans drooling!

This the first picture of the actress and looks like a still from a song. This is Akanksha's first Kannada film, through which she's making her Sandalwood debut. The actress has previously been a part of Hindi television and also been featured in other regional films. Just by looking at her picture, one can say that Akanksha is sure going to come across as highly entertaining in the film!

Meanwhile, another still from Pailwaan is making rounds on the internet, which has revealed Kichha's romantic side in the movie. The actor is seen romancing the female lead in the song Kanmani. As we had only Sudeep's rugged look in the teaser, this picture shows that there's more to the wrestler's character. The sizzling chemistry between Sudeep and Akanksha Singh is something to watch out for in Pailwaan! According to Times Of India reports, Pailwaan is likely to hit the theatres in April, 2019.