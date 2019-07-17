Pailwaan Faces Tough Competition In Tollywood; Sudeep’s Release To Clash With Prabhas’s Saaho!

For a long time now, the uncertainty regarding the release of a few big-budget South Indian films has left fans hanging. As reported previously, Sandalwood expected a face-off between Pailwaan and Kurukshetra. The makers of both films moved their respective release dates. Sudeep's film may have missed coinciding with Darshan's mythological piece, but it is going to face tough competition in Tollywood. According to the latest reports, Pailwaan's release might clash with Prabhas's Saaho.

Pailwaan was initially scheduled to release on the occasion of Varamahalakshmi festival. Recently, Sudeep announced on social media that his film's release has been postponed to August 29. And now, several media reports are afloat that Prabhas starrer Saaho might be out on August 30.

This scenario is going to be a complicated one considering the high demand for both films across the South Indian regions. Pailwaan is also being dubbed in Telugu. The release of these films with only a day's gap is definitely going to have an impact on the box office collections.

Apparently, Saaho's release had to be postponed as the post-production work took longer than expected. The makers were also convinced that its release around the festive season would do good in terms of profit.

Therefore, the audience will get to witness two of the biggest stars grace the big screen. The news has only gotten the movie buffs more excited while the experts have a different opinion.

We need to also consider both Sudeep and Prabhas's popularity among the Hindi-speaking audience. While Sudeep has been a part of several Bollywood films, Prabhas gained popularity through his blockbuster Baahubali.

