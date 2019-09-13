English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Pailwaan Heroine Aakanksha Singh Is Kannadigas' New Crush! Mesmerises Audience With Her Acting

    By
    |

    In the past few years, Sandalwood has introduced several new actresses from other film industries. Sudeep's latest Pailwaan features Aakanksha Singh, who has gained immense popularity in the Kannada film industry overnight. Besides praising the film for providing total entertainment, the viewers aren't able to stop gushing over the female lead, who has undoubtedly impressed fans with her acting skills and screen presence. Despite tough competition from existing Sandalwood actresses, Aakanksha has emerged as the new crush of Kannadigas. Here's what they are saying about her on Twitter.

    @iamrgmani07

    @iamrgmani07

    "Truely admired by ur performance mam @aakanksha_s30 i hve no words to describe.. u nailed it !! Welcme to KFI looking forward for ur kannada films..... #Pailwanreview" - (sic)

    @b_vikyath

    @b_vikyath

    "#Pailwaan #pailwan we know acting calibre of @KicchaSudeep and @SunielVShetty but the surprise package is definitely @aakanksha_s30. What a matured acting she's done.. You are here to stay mam. Performance oriented role." - (sic)

    @aniruddh_dave

    @aniruddh_dave

    "Everyone is praising the songs already and now the film I really want to appreciate n congratulate brilliant gorgeous @aakanksha_s30 in #Pailwaan @KicchaSudeep baadshah @SunielVShetty @ZeeStudios_ @shariqpatel3 . #pahlwaan it's larger then life." - (sic)

    @ubnarayan

    @ubnarayan

    "#TheGoodPart: Out & Out it has to be the acting! Be it of @KicchaSudeep or @aakanksha_s30 (surely to become the new crush of #Kannadigas) or @Kabirduhansingh. Each and every one has given their best. The icing on the cake has to be of @SunielVShetty. 3/5" - (sic)

    @Satishmallur

    @Satishmallur

    "The Chemistry between @aakanksha_s30 and @KicchaSudeep on d silver screen is Chindi✊ ultimate.. mind blowing performance 😘 #Dorasanni😍 Welcome to #KFI @aakanksha_s30 mam. Much love" - (sic)

    More PAILWAAN News

    Read more about: pailwaan aakanksha singh sudeep
    Story first published: Friday, September 13, 2019, 13:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 13, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue