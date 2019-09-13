Pailwaan Heroine Aakanksha Singh Is Kannadigas' New Crush! Mesmerises Audience With Her Acting
In the past few years, Sandalwood has introduced several new actresses from other film industries. Sudeep's latest Pailwaan features Aakanksha Singh, who has gained immense popularity in the Kannada film industry overnight. Besides praising the film for providing total entertainment, the viewers aren't able to stop gushing over the female lead, who has undoubtedly impressed fans with her acting skills and screen presence. Despite tough competition from existing Sandalwood actresses, Aakanksha has emerged as the new crush of Kannadigas. Here's what they are saying about her on Twitter.
@iamrgmani07
"Truely admired by ur performance mam @aakanksha_s30 i hve no words to describe.. u nailed it !! Welcme to KFI looking forward for ur kannada films..... #Pailwanreview" - (sic)
@b_vikyath
"#Pailwaan #pailwan we know acting calibre of @KicchaSudeep and @SunielVShetty but the surprise package is definitely @aakanksha_s30. What a matured acting she's done.. You are here to stay mam. Performance oriented role." - (sic)
@aniruddh_dave
"Everyone is praising the songs already and now the film I really want to appreciate n congratulate brilliant gorgeous @aakanksha_s30 in #Pailwaan @KicchaSudeep baadshah @SunielVShetty @ZeeStudios_ @shariqpatel3 . #pahlwaan it's larger then life." - (sic)
@ubnarayan
"#TheGoodPart: Out & Out it has to be the acting! Be it of @KicchaSudeep or @aakanksha_s30 (surely to become the new crush of #Kannadigas) or @Kabirduhansingh. Each and every one has given their best. The icing on the cake has to be of @SunielVShetty. 3/5" - (sic)
@Satishmallur
"The Chemistry between @aakanksha_s30 and @KicchaSudeep on d silver screen is Chindi✊ ultimate.. mind blowing performance 😘 #Dorasanni😍 Welcome to #KFI @aakanksha_s30 mam. Much love" - (sic)