Pailwaan Heroine Aakanksha Singh Is Kannadigas' New Crush! Mesmerises Audience With Her Acting

@iamrgmani07

"Truely admired by ur performance mam @aakanksha_s30 i hve no words to describe.. u nailed it !! Welcme to KFI looking forward for ur kannada films..... #Pailwanreview" - (sic)

@b_vikyath

"#Pailwaan #pailwan we know acting calibre of @KicchaSudeep and @SunielVShetty but the surprise package is definitely @aakanksha_s30. What a matured acting she's done.. You are here to stay mam. Performance oriented role." - (sic)

@aniruddh_dave

"Everyone is praising the songs already and now the film I really want to appreciate n congratulate brilliant gorgeous @aakanksha_s30 in #Pailwaan @KicchaSudeep baadshah @SunielVShetty @ZeeStudios_ @shariqpatel3 . #pahlwaan it's larger then life." - (sic)

@ubnarayan

"#TheGoodPart: Out & Out it has to be the acting! Be it of @KicchaSudeep or @aakanksha_s30 (surely to become the new crush of #Kannadigas) or @Kabirduhansingh. Each and every one has given their best. The icing on the cake has to be of @SunielVShetty. 3/5" - (sic)

@Satishmallur

"The Chemistry between @aakanksha_s30 and @KicchaSudeep on d silver screen is Chindi✊ ultimate.. mind blowing performance 😘 #Dorasanni😍 Welcome to #KFI @aakanksha_s30 mam. Much love" - (sic)