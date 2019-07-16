English
    Pailwaan & Kurukshetra To No Longer Release On The Same Day! Sudeep Film In Theatres On August 29

    When the makers of Pailwaan and Kurukshetra announced that there would be a clash in the release of their films, fans were left with mixed emotions. While some rejoiced the fact that they would get to watch two big films on a special occasion such as Varamahalakshmi festival, the rest feared the possible brawl that could cause commotion between Sudeep and Darshan's fans. However, the Pailwaan makers have put an end to such speculations by announcing the new release date of the film, August 29.

    No More Clash

    While Pailwaan release has been postponed to the end of August, Kurukshetra is expected to hit the theatres earlier. According to the latest reports, Darshan's film's release has been pushed to August 2 from August 8. Therefore, there is no going to be a clash between these two big releases.

    To Avoid Commotion?

    It was a given that fans of both parties would use the clash in the release as a premise to start another war on the internet. Social media is already flooded with posts and comments from D Boss and Kichcha's fans, discussing the fate of the upcoming films.

    Critics Suspect An Agenda

    Both Pailwaan and Kurukshetra are big-budget films. Though the initial announcement regarding their release on the same day came across as interesting, the consequences weren't going to be pleasant. While the lack of screens was one of the concerns, experts predicted it would have a major impact on the box office collections.

    Pailwaan Vs Kurukshetra

    Going by the fans and critics reaction, Pailwaan seems to have impressed the viewers with its rather different subject and exceptional cinematography. Meanwhile, Kurukshetra's trailer didn't fetch the expected reaction. Though it is a huge budget film and stars multiple actors, the audience isn't convinced with its editing.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 13:37 [IST]
