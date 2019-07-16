Pailwaan & Kurukshetra To No Longer Release On The Same Day! Sudeep Film In Theatres On August 29

No More Clash

While Pailwaan release has been postponed to the end of August, Kurukshetra is expected to hit the theatres earlier. According to the latest reports, Darshan's film's release has been pushed to August 2 from August 8. Therefore, there is no going to be a clash between these two big releases.

To Avoid Commotion?

It was a given that fans of both parties would use the clash in the release as a premise to start another war on the internet. Social media is already flooded with posts and comments from D Boss and Kichcha's fans, discussing the fate of the upcoming films.

Critics Suspect An Agenda

Both Pailwaan and Kurukshetra are big-budget films. Though the initial announcement regarding their release on the same day came across as interesting, the consequences weren't going to be pleasant. While the lack of screens was one of the concerns, experts predicted it would have a major impact on the box office collections.

Pailwaan Vs Kurukshetra

Going by the fans and critics reaction, Pailwaan seems to have impressed the viewers with its rather different subject and exceptional cinematography. Meanwhile, Kurukshetra's trailer didn't fetch the expected reaction. Though it is a huge budget film and stars multiple actors, the audience isn't convinced with its editing.