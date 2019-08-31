English
    Pailwaan’s Lead Aakanksha Singh Didn’t Know How Big A Star Sudeep Was Until She Signed The Film

    Pailwaan's lead actress Aakanksha Singh is making her debut in Sandalwood opposite Sudeep. While this is a dream come true for any newbie, this pretty lady, apparently, had no clue how big a star the Badshah of Sandalwood was. In conversation with Times of India, she has revealed that until she agreed to do the film, she wasn't aware of Sudeep's work in Bollywood. She went on to say that she's glad to be a part of a humongous project such as Pailwaan.

    Aakanksha Singh Didn’t Know Sudeep Was A Big Star

    Explaining how she ended up doing Pailwaan, Aakanksha said, "Earlier this year, I got a call from Swapna Krishna, the producer of Pailwaan, asking me to audition for a role in the film. I listened to her, but didn't think it was a serious conversation, until I got another call from her office. In fact, at the time, I didn't even realise the star power of the leading man Sudeep."

    "Once I agreed for a meeting, I discussed the offer with friends from the industry and they reminded me of his work in Bollywood - Phoonk, Rann and Makkhi. Honestly, that is when it dawned on me just how big the offer was," she says candidly," she further added.

    Aakanksha is quite excited about her role Rukmini. She explained that her character has three distinct shades. When asked what the best part about working in Pailwaan was, she responded, "The best part of working on this, though, is that I got to act with seasoned actors like Sudeep, Sushant Singh and Suniel Shetty, for whom Pailwaan marks the Kannada film debut as well. I could not have got a better launchpad in Kannada cinema than Pailwaan."

    Read more about: pailwaan sudeep
