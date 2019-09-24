Pailwaan Makes It To Rs 100 Cr Club! Sudeep's Film Unstirred Despite Major Blow From Piracy

It's been two rough weeks for Pailwaan, encountering new issues by the day. The illegal leaking of the film online has created quite a storm in Sandalwood. The Sudeep starrer continues to be praised by the critics and fans alike, maintaining a consistent run in theatres. The sports-centric film opened to a great response and even made it to the Rs 100 crore club despite incurring a noticeable loss due to piracy. However, the makers and the lead actor Sudeep are happy about the response Pailwaan has received.

Pailwaan witnessed amazing pre-release business. As per Chitraloka reports, it is said to have collected around Rs 30 crore through its pre-release business in nine languages. It also says that the movie is made on a budget of Rs 45 crore. However, the team hasn't commented on these figures.

While the collections from its Kannada version have been the highest, it hasn't impressed the Telugu audiences much. Its collections from Andhra and Telangana regions have been minimal. T2CLIve.com tweeted that the Telugu version of Pailwaan collected only around Rs 2 crore. As far as its overseas collections are concerned, Pailwaan has been well-received in the US regions. The film witnessed simultaneous release across five continents.

But, it is definitely a treat to watch Sudeep in Pailwaan. His chemistry with the lead actress Aakanksha Singh, is one of the highlights of the film. Deep in emotions, it has a lot more to offer besides action and sports.

Sudeep is currently working on Kotigobba 3, the shooting of which is happening abroad. He will be soon returning to the silver screen, but this time in other language films. The actor is expecting the release of multi-starrer Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Dabangg 3 in Bollywood.