English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Pailwaan Makes It To Rs 100 Cr Club! Sudeep's Film Unstirred Despite Major Blow From Piracy

    By
    |

    It's been two rough weeks for Pailwaan, encountering new issues by the day. The illegal leaking of the film online has created quite a storm in Sandalwood. The Sudeep starrer continues to be praised by the critics and fans alike, maintaining a consistent run in theatres. The sports-centric film opened to a great response and even made it to the Rs 100 crore club despite incurring a noticeable loss due to piracy. However, the makers and the lead actor Sudeep are happy about the response Pailwaan has received.

    Pailwaan Makes It To Rs 100 Crore Club!

    Pailwaan witnessed amazing pre-release business. As per Chitraloka reports, it is said to have collected around Rs 30 crore through its pre-release business in nine languages. It also says that the movie is made on a budget of Rs 45 crore. However, the team hasn't commented on these figures.

    While the collections from its Kannada version have been the highest, it hasn't impressed the Telugu audiences much. Its collections from Andhra and Telangana regions have been minimal. T2CLIve.com tweeted that the Telugu version of Pailwaan collected only around Rs 2 crore. As far as its overseas collections are concerned, Pailwaan has been well-received in the US regions. The film witnessed simultaneous release across five continents.

    But, it is definitely a treat to watch Sudeep in Pailwaan. His chemistry with the lead actress Aakanksha Singh, is one of the highlights of the film. Deep in emotions, it has a lot more to offer besides action and sports.

    Sudeep is currently working on Kotigobba 3, the shooting of which is happening abroad. He will be soon returning to the silver screen, but this time in other language films. The actor is expecting the release of multi-starrer Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Dabangg 3 in Bollywood.

    More SUDEEP News

    Read more about: sudeep pailwaan
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue