Pailwaan Movie Review: Live Updates On Sudeep's Sports-centric Film!
Fans have waited for months to watch Sudeep on the silver screen. The actor is finally returning with Pailwaan, which is releasing worldwide tomorrow. Being a pan-India film, it has already managed to grab the attention of movie buffs across the nation. It is helmed by S Krishna, who had previously collaborated with Sudeep in Hebbuli. While their last project together displayed an outstanding run in the theatres, the audiences have higher expectations from Pailwaan. Here, we bring you all the live updates on Pailwaan from the theatre.
Meanwhile, here are a few interesting facts about the Sudeep starrer you ought to know!
Biggest Kannada Release
Reports suggest that Pailwaan is releasing across 3,000 and more theatres tomorrow. Dubbed in nine languages, Sudeep's next will be the biggest Kannada release so far. The maker also announced that the movie would be witnessing simultaneous releases in different continents on the same day.
Sudeep Has Given Blood & Sweat
Sudeep has literally given blood and sweat for S Krishna's film. Apparently, Sudeep wasn't willing to do the film keeping in mind the effort he had to put into achieving the desired look. However, he took up the challenge and worked harder than ever for his role in Pailwaan.
Movie Wouldn't Be Made If Not For Sudeep
The director was adamant about having Sudeep on board for Pailwaan. He told Times of India, "I wanted him in a sports-based film. When I spoke to him, he was also quite keen, even though he knew that execution would be a lot of hard work for him. In fact, if Sudeep had not agreed to do Pailwaan, I would not have made it."
Sudeep's Viral Diet
People couldn't stop talking about Sudeep's body in the film when he first shared a picture of his transformation for Pailwaan. When asked what he ate and how hard he worked out for the role, the actor said, "You have five meals that you need to have at the exact time and in the specified quantity no more and no less. There were sacrifices galore in the process. For instance, in such a drastic change, you tend to lose a lot of hair and have mood swings."