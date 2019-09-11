Pailwaan Movie Review: Live Updates On Sudeep's Sports-centric Film!

Biggest Kannada Release

Reports suggest that Pailwaan is releasing across 3,000 and more theatres tomorrow. Dubbed in nine languages, Sudeep's next will be the biggest Kannada release so far. The maker also announced that the movie would be witnessing simultaneous releases in different continents on the same day.

Sudeep Has Given Blood & Sweat

Sudeep has literally given blood and sweat for S Krishna's film. Apparently, Sudeep wasn't willing to do the film keeping in mind the effort he had to put into achieving the desired look. However, he took up the challenge and worked harder than ever for his role in Pailwaan.

Movie Wouldn't Be Made If Not For Sudeep

The director was adamant about having Sudeep on board for Pailwaan. He told Times of India, "I wanted him in a sports-based film. When I spoke to him, he was also quite keen, even though he knew that execution would be a lot of hard work for him. In fact, if Sudeep had not agreed to do Pailwaan, I would not have made it."

Sudeep's Viral Diet

People couldn't stop talking about Sudeep's body in the film when he first shared a picture of his transformation for Pailwaan. When asked what he ate and how hard he worked out for the role, the actor said, "You have five meals that you need to have at the exact time and in the specified quantity no more and no less. There were sacrifices galore in the process. For instance, in such a drastic change, you tend to lose a lot of hair and have mood swings."