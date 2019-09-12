Pailwaan Movie Review: Live Updates On Sudeep's Sports-centric Film!

Fans have waited for months to watch Sudeep on the silver screen. The actor is finally returning with Pailwaan, which is releasing worldwide tomorrow. Being a pan-India film, it has already managed to grab the attention of movie buffs across the nation. It is helmed by S Krishna, who had previously collaborated with Sudeep in Hebbuli. While their last project together displayed an outstanding run in the theatres, the audiences have higher expectations from Pailwaan. Here, we bring you all the live updates on Pailwaan from the theatre.

Surprisingly, Pailwaan witnessed an average crowd. Majority of the audience consists of young Sudeep fans. The crowd makes for a typical mass audience.

FIRST HALF UPDATE

The film opens with an emotional scene, establishing the relationship between Sudeep and Suniel Shetty's characters from the start. Scenes involving wrestling keep your attention intact, meanwhile, the plot in the first half is highly engaging.

Fighting sequences could have avoided a few glitches. But, they have been shot well otherwise, displaying Sudeep's skill at its best.

The romantic relationship between Sudeep's character Krishna aka Kiccha and Rukmini, played by Akanksha Singh, forms the premise of the first half of the film.

Meanwhile, here are a few interesting facts about the Sudeep starrer you ought to know!