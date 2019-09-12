English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Pailwaan Movie Review: Live Updates On Sudeep's Sports-centric Film!

    By
    |

    Fans have waited for months to watch Sudeep on the silver screen. The actor is finally returning with Pailwaan, which is releasing worldwide tomorrow. Being a pan-India film, it has already managed to grab the attention of movie buffs across the nation. It is helmed by S Krishna, who had previously collaborated with Sudeep in Hebbuli. While their last project together displayed an outstanding run in the theatres, the audiences have higher expectations from Pailwaan. Here, we bring you all the live updates on Pailwaan from the theatre.

    • Surprisingly, Pailwaan witnessed an average crowd. Majority of the audience consists of young Sudeep fans. The crowd makes for a typical mass audience.

    FIRST HALF UPDATE

    The film opens with an emotional scene, establishing the relationship between Sudeep and Suniel Shetty's characters from the start. Scenes involving wrestling keep your attention intact, meanwhile, the plot in the first half is highly engaging.

    Fighting sequences could have avoided a few glitches. But, they have been shot well otherwise, displaying Sudeep's skill at its best.

    The romantic relationship between Sudeep's character Krishna aka Kiccha and Rukmini, played by Akanksha Singh, forms the premise of the first half of the film.

    Meanwhile, here are a few interesting facts about the Sudeep starrer you ought to know!

    Biggest Kannada Release

    Biggest Kannada Release

    Reports suggest that Pailwaan is releasing across 3,000 and more theatres tomorrow. Dubbed in nine languages, Sudeep's next will be the biggest Kannada release so far. The maker also announced that the movie would be witnessing simultaneous releases in different continents on the same day.

    Sudeep Has Given Blood & Sweat

    Sudeep Has Given Blood & Sweat

    Sudeep has literally given blood and sweat for S Krishna's film. Apparently, Sudeep wasn't willing to do the film keeping in mind the effort he had to put into achieving the desired look. However, he took up the challenge and worked harder than ever for his role in Pailwaan.

    Movie Wouldn't Have Been Made If Not For Sudeep

    Movie Wouldn't Have Been Made If Not For Sudeep

    The director was adamant about having Sudeep on board for Pailwaan. He told Times of India, "I wanted him in a sports-based film. When I spoke to him, he was also quite keen, even though he knew that execution would be a lot of hard work for him. In fact, if Sudeep had not agreed to do Pailwaan, I would not have made it."

    Sudeep's Viral Diet

    Sudeep's Viral Diet

    People couldn't stop talking about Sudeep's body in the film when he first shared a picture of his transformation for Pailwaan. When asked what he ate and how hard he worked out for the role, the actor said, "You have five meals that you need to have at the exact time and in the specified quantity no more and no less. There were sacrifices galore in the process. For instance, in such a drastic change, you tend to lose a lot of hair and have mood swings."

    More SUDEEP News

    Read more about: sudeep pailwaan
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue