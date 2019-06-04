English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Pailwaan's New Boxing Poster Out; Mohanlal, Vijay & Other Celebrities React To Sudeep's New Look!

    By
    |

    Ever since the Badshah of Sandalwood, Sudeep announced his next film Pailwaan, fans were eagerly waiting to have a look at his character. The much-awaited moment has finally come true with the release of Pailwaan's new poster, in which Sudeep is shown as a professional boxer. It's been less than an hour since the poster was launched and it has already gone viral on the internet. Also, top celebrities of the Southern film industry have reacted to Sudeep's boxer look in Pailwaan.

    Pailwaans New Poster Out!

    A while ago, Sudeep shared the above poster on his official Twitter handle as announced earlier. Expressing his gratitude towards fans and others who supported him, the actor wrote, "To all those who believe in me n to all those whom I believe in,,,many Thanks, Huggs n cheers for inspiring me... PAILWAAN"

    Even Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who is featured in Pailwaan, shared the latest poster of the film and wrote, "Happy to launch the Boxing poster of my new film Pehlwaan! Such a great experience working with a team that's so brilliant & committed! @KicchaSudeep, your dedication clearly shows!@krisshdop @iswapnakrishna @AkankshaSingh4 #sushantsingh @Kabirduhansingh #sarathlohitadhwa"

    Sudeep's boxer look in Pailwaan seems to have had an impact on the top South actors too. While Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi Tweeted, "Happy to share #Bayilvaan first look poster.Congrats @KicchaSudeep brother", Malayalam's superstar Mohanlal wished the actor saying, "Happy to share #Bayilvaan first look poster.Congrats @KicchaSudeep brother"

    KGF's Mastermind Prashanth Neel Is Celebrating His B'day Today! Here's How Celebs Wished Him

    The poster has been released in five different languages. The film is set to release on the occasion of Varamahalakshmi festival, on August 8.

    More PAILWAAN News

    Read more about: pailwaan sudeep vijay mohanlal
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 17:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 4, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue