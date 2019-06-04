Pailwaan's New Boxing Poster Out; Mohanlal, Vijay & Other Celebrities React To Sudeep's New Look!

Ever since the Badshah of Sandalwood, Sudeep announced his next film Pailwaan, fans were eagerly waiting to have a look at his character. The much-awaited moment has finally come true with the release of Pailwaan's new poster, in which Sudeep is shown as a professional boxer. It's been less than an hour since the poster was launched and it has already gone viral on the internet. Also, top celebrities of the Southern film industry have reacted to Sudeep's boxer look in Pailwaan.

A while ago, Sudeep shared the above poster on his official Twitter handle as announced earlier. Expressing his gratitude towards fans and others who supported him, the actor wrote, "To all those who believe in me n to all those whom I believe in,,,many Thanks, Huggs n cheers for inspiring me... PAILWAAN"

Even Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who is featured in Pailwaan, shared the latest poster of the film and wrote, "Happy to launch the Boxing poster of my new film Pehlwaan! Such a great experience working with a team that's so brilliant & committed! @KicchaSudeep, your dedication clearly shows!@krisshdop @iswapnakrishna @AkankshaSingh4 #sushantsingh @Kabirduhansingh #sarathlohitadhwa"

Sudeep's boxer look in Pailwaan seems to have had an impact on the top South actors too. While Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi Tweeted, "Happy to share #Bayilvaan first look poster.Congrats @KicchaSudeep brother", Malayalam's superstar Mohanlal wished the actor saying, "Happy to share #Bayilvaan first look poster.Congrats @KicchaSudeep brother"

The poster has been released in five different languages. The film is set to release on the occasion of Varamahalakshmi festival, on August 8.