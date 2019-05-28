Pailwaan On Its Way To Beat KGF's Record! A Whopping Amount Offered For Sudeep's Film? Deets Inside

14 Crore For Sudeep's Film?

The makers had previously announced that the film would be dubbed in multiple languages. Apparently, Pailwaan has been offered Rs 14 crore for its Hindi non-theatrical rights. It only consists of digital and satellite rights.

Deal To Be Announced

However, the deal is yet to be announced officially. If it turns out to be true, Pailwaan will be the first Kannada film whose Hindi non-theatrical rights will be bought for such a huge amount. Seems like Kiccha's film has already started making profit ahead of its release!

Sudeep's First To Set Record

For the uninitiated, Pailwaan is Sudeep's first sports-oriented film. He is playing the role of a professional boxer and wrestler in it. He had to undergo intense training to achieve the body of a sports person. Sudeep flew down to Thailand for the training.

Release In August!

Fans aren't able to contain their excitement as the day of its release is nearing. The director and producer of Pailwaan, S Krishna, announced a few days ago that the film would hit theatres on August 9, on the occasion of Varamahalakshmi festival.