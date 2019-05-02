Pailwaan Release Date Announced! Here's When Sudeep's Next Film Will Hit Theatres

Pailwaan In August

According To Filmibeat Kannada reports, Pailwaan is all set to release on August 8, 2019. The film is directed by Hebbuli who created Harikrishna. It is being produced by RRR Motion Picture

Sudeep To Showoff his 6-Pack!

Sudeep's sculpted and slender body was one of the reasons why fans are eagerly waiting to watch Pailwaan. The actor was put on a strict diet and workout regime for months to achieve this body. For the first time ever, he will be flaunting a six-pack-look onscreen!

To Be Dubbed In 8 Languages

Lately, it has become a trend to dub Kannada films into multiple languages. Yash's KGF was dubbed into five languages. Reports are suggesting that Sudeep's Pailwaan will be dubbed into eight languages, which include, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali, Bhojpuri and Marathi

Suniel Shetty Makes His Sandalwood Debut

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who is originally a Kannadiga, will be seen making his Sandalwood debut with Pailwaan. Fans are excited to watch these two stars share screen space. Akanksha Singh is playing the female lead.