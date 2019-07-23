English
    Pailwaan Revised Release Date Afloat On Internet; Here's When The Sudeep Starrer Will Grace Theatres

    Pailwaan is Sandalwood's next big release, starring Sudeep in the lead. The actor and the team have gone to great lengths to create this film. The teaser was launched a long time ago, and received a lot of appreciation from the audience. It only got the fans more excited as they couldn't wait to know what the film has to offer. However, the makers have left everyone hanging by not confirming its release date. Pailwaan was initially scheduled to release on August 9. It was later postponed to August 29. And now, a revised release date is making the rounds on the internet.

    Pailwaan Revised Release Date Afloat On Internet

    According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, a few sources have revealed that Pailwaan might release on September 12. However, the team is yet to make an official announcement. S Krishna, who has helmed Pailwaan, issued a statement on Twitter that he would announce its release date today.

    This post of the filmmaker, unlike the previous times, hasn't come across as interesting to the fans as they feel the dates might be pushed again. Not just the theatrical release, Pailwaan's audio release has been postponed too. Therefore, Kichha fans have expressed disappointment regarding the uncertainty associated with Pailwaan.

    A few are saying that the team had no choice but to change the release date as Telugu film Sahoo is scheduled to release on August 30. Both being pan-India films, are being released in different languages. Therefore, the clash in their release would cause a clash at the box office.

    Maja Talkies' Shwetha Chengappa Announces Pregnancy! Ready To Play Mother In Real-life

    Meanwhile, Sudeep's film is said to be in its post-production stage, which is believed to cause the delay. The title song and a romantic track have already been launched and have garnered good response from the audience. Today at 6 pm, Krishna will be making an official announcement regarding Pailwaan's release.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 16:11 [IST]
