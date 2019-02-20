Pailwaan's Shooting To Wrap Up With This Duet Song! Sudeep Has The Sweetest Message For His Team

'It's Gonna B A Wrap'

Kichcha Sudeep tweeted, "Last song goin on floor,n with this it's gonna b a wrap for #Pailwaan.Film has been full of Testing moments tat I'll cherish n remember.Haven't noticed one person on set who wasn't given his/her best for the film. Was fortunate to have worked amidst a wonderful team." - (sic)

The Last Song

The last Pailwaan song that is being filmed is a duet. Sudeep will be seen romancing actress Akanksha Singh in the track. The dance for the song is choreographed by none other than the famous Ganesh Acharya of Bollywood. It is being shot in Mumbai.

Shooting In Various Locations

Being a high budgeted film, Pailwaan has been shot in multiple locations. Eight extravagant sets were created in Ramoji Film City for the same. The title track was shot in Hyderabad too. Also, the movie consists of stunts performed by Hollywood choreographer Larnell Stovall.

Fans Are Eager

Meanwhile, fans are requesting Sudeep to releaser the trailer of the film at the earliest. One fan tweeted, "Sir please release #pailwaan on occasion of ugadi habba sir please please please ,,,,,,,,,,and also release the trailer not teaser b,coz since past 3 year's we have not witnessed a trailer ,,,so its fans request to release trailer not teaser ....u take time but we want trailer" - (sic)

@Mamathaforever

"Waiting for the movie @KicchaSudeep sir,,,surely it will be a blockbuster of 2k19....Very much eager to see you as a pailwan.....All the very best,rock it😎😎 proud to be your fan.....Always a kicchana abhimani" - (sic)