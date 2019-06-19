Sudeep's Family Holiday PICS LEAKED! Pailwaan Star Is In London For World Cup 2019

Sudeep & Family In London

Sudeep is often bound by his busy schedule. He has told many a time that he craves to spend time with family. What could have been a better time for a trip than now? Kichha, along with his wife Priya and daughter Sannvi took off to London.

Father & Daughter Goof Around

Sudeep says his daughter means the world to him. In the above picture, the Pailwaan actor is seen goofing around with daughter Saanvi as they pose for a selfie. After a long time, he is seen spending some quality time with his dear family.

Sudeep's Craze For Cricket

For the uninitiated, Sudeep loves Cricket. He played the sport when he was younger to make some money, during his struggling period in the industry. He also actively participated in the Karnataka Cricket Cup with his fellow co-stars. We aren't surprised that he's in London for the World Cup!

Good To See Them Together!

Sudeepians were heartbroken when they learned about the rough patch in the actor's married life. However, issues resolved with time. Sudeep and Priya decided to work on saving their marriage. And now, his fans couldn't be happier to see Kiccha having a great time with his family.