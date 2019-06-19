Sudeep's Family Holiday PICS LEAKED! Pailwaan Star Is In London For World Cup 2019
Sandalwood actor Sudeep is one busy celebrity. He always has multiple projects in hand, be it for commercials, films or television shows. But, he knows how to strike a balance between his work and personal life. He recently wrapped up shooting for his forthcoming film Pailwaan. Besides attending a few film launches, Kichha was nowhere to be seen. But, we know exactly what he's up to. We came across a few pictures on the internet, which show Sudeep and family holidaying. Sudeep, Priya and daughter Sanvi are in London for World Cup 2019! See the pictures here.
Sudeep & Family In London
Sudeep is often bound by his busy schedule. He has told many a time that he craves to spend time with family. What could have been a better time for a trip than now? Kichha, along with his wife Priya and daughter Sannvi took off to London.
Father & Daughter Goof Around
Sudeep says his daughter means the world to him. In the above picture, the Pailwaan actor is seen goofing around with daughter Saanvi as they pose for a selfie. After a long time, he is seen spending some quality time with his dear family.
Sudeep's Craze For Cricket
For the uninitiated, Sudeep loves Cricket. He played the sport when he was younger to make some money, during his struggling period in the industry. He also actively participated in the Karnataka Cricket Cup with his fellow co-stars. We aren't surprised that he's in London for the World Cup!
Good To See Them Together!
Sudeepians were heartbroken when they learned about the rough patch in the actor's married life. However, issues resolved with time. Sudeep and Priya decided to work on saving their marriage. And now, his fans couldn't be happier to see Kiccha having a great time with his family.
Shivrajkumar's Daughter & Wife Regularly Drove To His Movie Sets! Were they Spying On Him?