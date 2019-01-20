English
    Pailwaan’s Sudeep Calls Siddaganga Swamiji A True Bharata Ratna; Extends His Support!

    Followers of Siddganga Swamiji have been praying for his recovery. Amidst his struggle for survival, several prominent personalities have come forward to demand one of the most prestigious awards for the religious figure. Just a day ago, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, told the media, "I had recommended Bharat Ratna for Swami in 2006 itself for his good work. If necessary, we will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant the award to Swami,". And now, Pailwaan actor Kichha Sudeep has extended his support to Siddaganga Swamiji calling him a true "Bharata Ratna".

    Sudeep Calls Siddaganga Swamiji A True Bharata Ratna

    The actor who was present at the Gold Craft Gym inauguration took time to talk about Siddganga Swamiji, saying, "Rarely r sch great human born,dedicating their entire life to people n society. One sch rare soul is Dr.ShivKumar Swamiji.. his contribution towards the society n people are incomparable. Long live sch great souls. A true "Bharata Ratna". Hope this wish of many comes true."

    Also, Upendra's forthcoming film I Love You's audio release has been postponed due to Swamiji's ill health. Thousands and hundreds of his followers have been gathering outside the mutt in Tumakuru wishing for Swamiji's speedy recovery.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 20, 2019, 23:43 [IST]
