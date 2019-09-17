Pailwaan Team Seeks Legal Help Following Online Leak; Aren't Enjoying The Moment Because Of Piracy

Pailwaan which hit the theatres on September 12 opened to decent reviews, but unfortunately fell prey to piracy within hours of its release. Having been produced on such a large scale, the makers have to say that the film has incurred major losses due to its online leak. Although, several sites for a long time now have been giving the viewers access to new releases illegally, Pailwaan team has gone ahead to seek legal help to curb the ongoing issue. They have already got their hands on over 300 links that shared the film on the internet.

Producer Swapna Krishna told Times of India, "Our first film has just hit theatres and we haven't been able to enjoy the moment because of the piracy. Over the weekend, the anti-piracy company that we had tied up with closed over 300 links that shared the film."

"We have, since, taken note of repeated offenders, whose channels had shared the film on a video-sharing site, as well as IP addresses of those who have shared it on social media, etc. We also have screenshots of WhatsApp conversations encouraging people to watch the pirated version of the film," she further added.

While the members of the film fraternity are trying hard to put an end to the unethical act, Pailwaan's leak has led to a major dispute between Sudeep and Darshan's fans on social media. The latter's fans have to say that they are being unreasonably accused and blamed for an act that they weren't involved in.

On the other end, Sudeepians are holding back from pointing fingers at Darshan's fans, naming them responsible. However, Swapna Krishna chose not to comment on the issues as she's only focusing on curbing online piracy, which has become the need of the hour.

She added, "Our idea is to take this step as a measure to curb piracy in the industry. We hope that with us, as a team, taking up the case and fighting it, it will dissuade people from engaging in piracy henceforth."