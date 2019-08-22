English
    Pailwaan Trailer Out! Sudeep Proves He Has More Than Just Dialogues In The Film

    By
    |

    Sudeep is all set to appear before his fans as a professional wrestler, sporting his sculpted frame! The trailer of the much-awaited Sandalwood film, Pailwaan was out a few minutes ago. It was launched by Lahari Music on their YouTube channel. Sudeep looks every bit rugged displaying various shades to his character. Deep in emotions, his role has much more to offer besides dialogues and action. The film is scheduled to release on September 12, 2019. Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who is making his debut in Sandalwood with Pailwaan, acts as Sudeep's mentor playing a pivotal role.

    Pailwaan Trailer Out At 1 PM Today!

    The multi-starrer helmed by S Krishna will witness a release in nine languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bhojpuri and a few more. Watch the space for all the latest updates on the sport-centric film! Meanwhile, read what the fans have to say about the trailer.

    @GURUPRASAD GAONKAR

    "Best trailer of recent times.. No doubt in it becoming a blockbuster hit.. All time record.. Kichcha rocks again.." - (sic)

    @Suman Seeman

    "Kichcha done 100% effort, performance and dedication ♥All The Best Whole Team" - (sic)

    @Dalpat Razzpurohit

    "BRILLIANT MASSS TRAILRR MASSIVE BANG SUNIEL SIR N KICCHA SIR Cnt wait to watch PEHLWAAN" - (sic)

    @raveesh holla

    "Kiccha hardwork capture in every visuals all the best pailwan team from Kiccha-yash mutual from mangalore" - (sic)

    @MADHUSUDHAN Y

    "I think this movie has very strong emotional content, all the very best from rocky bhai fan.... Let it makes sound across India" - (sic)

    @krishna Bugudi

    "I must agree trailer indeed gave me goosebumps. Kiccha is back with a blast #anuclearblast." - (sic)

