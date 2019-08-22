Pailwaan Trailer To Be Out At 1 PM Today! Catch It Live Here

Sudeep is all set to appear before his fans as a professional wrestler, sporting his sculpted frame! The trailer of the much-awaited Sandalwood film, Pailwaan will be out at 1 pm today. It will be launched by Lahari Music on their YouTube channel. The film is scheduled to release on September 12, 2019. Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty is making his debut in Sandalwood with Pailwaan.

The multi-starrer helmed by S Krishna will witness a release in nine languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Bhojpuri and a few more. You can catch it live here and watch the space to know what the fans have to say about the sport-centric film!