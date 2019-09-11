Pailwaan Twitter Review: Here’s What The Fans Have To Say Upon Watching Sudeep In A Wrestler’s Role

Sudeep's much-anticipated film Pailwaan finally hit the theatres today. While the trailer received the accolades of the biggest of stars, fans complained that the makers could have given out more information regarding the film, which they felt was limited. Nevertheless, Sudeep's followers are as excited about watching him on the big screen. Also, his drastic transformation for the film has manage to lure a lot of attention towards the film. Pailwaan dubbed in nine languages is released simultaneously across five continents. If you're planning on catching the film in the theatres, read what the fans have to say about the sports-centric film on Twitter.