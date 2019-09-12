Pailwaan Twitter Review: Here’s What The Fans Have To Say Upon Watching Sudeep In A Wrestler’s Role
Sudeep's much-anticipated film Pailwaan finally hit the theatres today. While the trailer received the accolades of the biggest of stars, fans complained that the makers could have given out more information regarding the film, which they felt was limited. Nevertheless, Sudeep's followers are as excited about watching him on the big screen. Also, his drastic transformation for the film has managed to lure a lot of attention towards the film. Pailwaan, dubbed in nine languages, released simultaneously across five continents. If you're planning on catching the film in the theatres, read what fans have to say about the sports-centric film on Twitter.
Arun @arunkp_
Having watched #sudeeep as kempegowda, ranna, eega. It is hard to digest #Pailwaan happened. Early morning Disaster.
#PAILWAAN SUDEEP PLANET™ @Sudeep_Planet
It's Completely #Sudeepians Day
😍
@KicchaSudeep
Anna You Are Just Amazing
🔥
😍
And Our Beloved Kanmani @aakanksha_s30
Steals The Show
🤩
Very Thanks To #Kittappa
🙌🏻
You Proved Sir
#Pailwaan Rage Started
ಕನ್ನಡಿಗ Someone Unbiased @Inevitable1965
@BeingSalmanKhan
is going to be very proud of @KicchaSudeep
after watching #Pailwaan, has the most important element & that's a compelling storyline & screenplay. It was emotional & electricying. The dialogues were inspiring.
Vikyath B U @b_vikyath
#Pailwaan #Pailwan awesome movie.
People don't keep KGF expectations and go thinking about Pan India movie. This is separate genre. Climax is sensational. Good 1st half, extraordinary 2nd half. Worth watching for grandeur and technicalities. BGM
💥
🔥
Kiccha is back. 4/5
Manjunath Reddy @manjunathredd10
Kusti, Love, Comedy, Emotion, Boxing, BGM. Hardwork+Dedication=Phailwan.
1st Half is blended wit Love, comedy, Kusti.
2nd Half is blended with emotions, Boxing.
I liked it
Pailwaan guru @Manu1791340128
#PailwaanReview
One of the biggest Blockbuster film after #KGFChapter1 now it's time to #Pailwaan ...
@KicchaSudeep
sir acting is osm..
Story , screenplay just osm..
Pure action , emotional family oriented film..
Rating - 4.9/5
Tnx to @krisshdop
& team
YashvanTappu @YashAppu3
Tears breakdown
😧
in theatre.wt a movie. loveu deepanna.
Nagarjun @nagarjun2901 · 52m
@KicchaSudeep
- Abhinaya Chakravarthy of KFI. Have no doubts in that. Yen acting guru! That style, that attitude, voice, charisma. And you look stunning with this physique.
Adarsh Bhat @adarshbt
#Pailwaan 1st half
🔥
choreography is next level
🔥
kusti is simply superb @KicchaSudeep
done his best in ever frame and also @aakanksha_s30
cute acting interval rocked
🔥
waiting for 2nd half
(Social Media Posts Are Unedited)