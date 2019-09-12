English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Pailwaan Twitter Review: Here’s What The Fans Have To Say Upon Watching Sudeep In A Wrestler’s Role

    By
    |

    Sudeep's much-anticipated film Pailwaan finally hit the theatres today. While the trailer received the accolades of the biggest of stars, fans complained that the makers could have given out more information regarding the film, which they felt was limited. Nevertheless, Sudeep's followers are as excited about watching him on the big screen. Also, his drastic transformation for the film has managed to lure a lot of attention towards the film. Pailwaan, dubbed in nine languages, released simultaneously across five continents. If you're planning on catching the film in the theatres, read what fans have to say about the sports-centric film on Twitter.

    Arun @arunkp_

    Arun @arunkp_

    Having watched #sudeeep as kempegowda, ranna, eega. It is hard to digest #Pailwaan happened. Early morning Disaster.

    #PAILWAAN SUDEEP PLANET™ @Sudeep_Planet

    #PAILWAAN SUDEEP PLANET™ @Sudeep_Planet

    It's Completely #Sudeepians Day

    😍

    @KicchaSudeep

    Anna You Are Just Amazing

    🔥

    😍

    And Our Beloved Kanmani @aakanksha_s30

    Steals The Show

    🤩

    Very Thanks To #Kittappa

    🙌🏻

    You Proved Sir

    #Pailwaan Rage Started

    ಕನ್ನಡಿಗ Someone Unbiased @Inevitable1965

    ಕನ್ನಡಿಗ Someone Unbiased @Inevitable1965

    @BeingSalmanKhan

    is going to be very proud of @KicchaSudeep

    after watching #Pailwaan, has the most important element & that's a compelling storyline & screenplay. It was emotional & electricying. The dialogues were inspiring.

    Vikyath B U @b_vikyath

    Vikyath B U @b_vikyath

    #Pailwaan #Pailwan awesome movie.

    People don't keep KGF expectations and go thinking about Pan India movie. This is separate genre. Climax is sensational. Good 1st half, extraordinary 2nd half. Worth watching for grandeur and technicalities. BGM

    💥

    🔥

    Kiccha is back. 4/5

    Manjunath Reddy @manjunathredd10

    Manjunath Reddy @manjunathredd10

    Kusti, Love, Comedy, Emotion, Boxing, BGM. Hardwork+Dedication=Phailwan.

    1st Half is blended wit Love, comedy, Kusti.

    2nd Half is blended with emotions, Boxing.

    I liked it

    Pailwaan guru @Manu1791340128

    Pailwaan guru @Manu1791340128

    #PailwaanReview

    One of the biggest Blockbuster film after #KGFChapter1 now it's time to #Pailwaan ...

    @KicchaSudeep

    sir acting is osm..

    Story , screenplay just osm..

    Pure action , emotional family oriented film..

    Rating - 4.9/5

    Tnx to @krisshdop

    & team

    YashvanTappu @YashAppu3

    YashvanTappu @YashAppu3

    Tears breakdown

    😧

    in theatre.wt a movie. loveu deepanna.

    Nagarjun @nagarjun2901 · 52m

    Nagarjun @nagarjun2901 · 52m

    @KicchaSudeep

    - Abhinaya Chakravarthy of KFI. Have no doubts in that. Yen acting guru! That style, that attitude, voice, charisma. And you look stunning with this physique.

    Adarsh Bhat @adarshbt

    Adarsh Bhat @adarshbt

    #Pailwaan 1st half

    🔥

    choreography is next level

    🔥

    kusti is simply superb @KicchaSudeep

    done his best in ever frame and also @aakanksha_s30

    cute acting interval rocked

    🔥

    waiting for 2nd half

    (Social Media Posts Are Unedited)

    More PAILWAAN News

    Read more about: pailwaan sudeep
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue