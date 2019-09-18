Pailwaan Week 1 Box Office Collections: Sudeep Starrer Collects Only Rs 2 Crore On Day 7

Pailwaan Day 7 Collections

While critics and fans expected Pailwaan's collections to increase several notches with time, the results are indicative of the opposite! According to the reports of YouTube channel Movie Corner, Kiccha's film has collected around Rs 2 crore on day 7.

Better Response In US Though

Pailwaan witnessed simultaneous releases across five continents. However, despite its enormity, the film hasn't managed to create magic as such in other nations. But, we have learned that the response from audiences in the US has been great. The official figures are yet to be announced.

Less Than A Crore In Hindi

Considering Sudeep's increased popularity among the Hindi speaking audiences, Pailwaan was expected to perform exceptionally in Maharashtra and other northern regions. But, the collections from the Hindi version have been minimal with a total of Rs 80 lakh in a week!

Lack of WOM?

Seems like Pailwaan lacks word of mouth, which often plays an important role in boosting any movie's performance by drawing more audiences to the theatre.

Even before the movie released, the makers were criticised for not providing enough information about the film, besides the trailer and a few songs. Inadequate promotions could have had an impact on its viewership.