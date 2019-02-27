Panchatantra Release Date Announced! This Is When You Can Watch Yograj Bhat's New Masterpiece!

Yograj Bhat is known for making films that showcase pure magic on screen. After a series of super hits such as Mungaru Male, Pancharangi and Gaalipata, he's all set to release his next. The director has apparently claimed that Panchatantra is the first Kannada film based on sports. The release date of the same has now been announced. According to First News Kannada reports, Panchatantra will hit the theatres on March 29, 2019. The romantic track from the film 'Shrungarad Honge Mara' was launched on the occasion of Sankranti.

In an interview, Bhat told that Pancharangi is a film based on a story written by an autorickshaw driver Kantappa and writer Massti Manju. He said, "The story, which shows the competition between the new and old generations, is so moving that I kept aside my two upcoming projects and focused on bringing the story on the screen."

Bhat said, "You see him in some of the scenes along with hero (Karthik)." He also working on his next film Gaalipata 2, which stars Sharan, Rishi and Pawan Kumar in the lead.