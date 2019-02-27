English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Panchatantra Release Date Announced! This Is When You Can Watch Yograj Bhat's New Masterpiece!

    By
    |

    Yograj Bhat is known for making films that showcase pure magic on screen. After a series of super hits such as Mungaru Male, Pancharangi and Gaalipata, he's all set to release his next. The director has apparently claimed that Panchatantra is the first Kannada film based on sports. The release date of the same has now been announced. According to First News Kannada reports, Panchatantra will hit the theatres on March 29, 2019. The romantic track from the film 'Shrungarad Honge Mara' was launched on the occasion of Sankranti.

    Panchatantra Release Date Announced!

    In an interview, Bhat told that Pancharangi is a film based on a story written by an autorickshaw driver Kantappa and writer Massti Manju. He said, "The story, which shows the competition between the new and old generations, is so moving that I kept aside my two upcoming projects and focused on bringing the story on the screen."

    The film focuses on the conflicts that exist between two generations. Adding more to this, the director said, "The story, which shows the competition between the new and old generations, is so moving that I kept aside my two upcoming projects and focused on bringing the story on the screen." He also received help from international racer Mouneesh.

    MOST READ : Darshan-Rashmika Or Puneeth-Anupama; Which One Of The Star Jodi Is The Fans Favorite?

    Bhat said, "You see him in some of the scenes along with hero (Karthik)." He also working on his next film Gaalipata 2, which stars Sharan, Rishi and Pawan Kumar in the lead.

    Read more about: yograj bhat
    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 17:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 27, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue