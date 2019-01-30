Pashupasastra To Be D Boss Darshan's 55th Film? Interesting Details Revealed!
Not one, but Challenging Star Darshan has two of his big budget movies lined up for release. While one is Yajamana, whose songs have already won the fans' heart, the other is the mythology-based movie Kurukshetra. These two films are going to be his 50th and 51st cinemas. And now, reports are making rounds that D Boss has signed up for yet another big film which will be his 55th. Apparently, the film has been titled Pashupasastra. Read below to know more interesting details about the movie!
It's A Political Thriller
We might seen have Darshan in multiple avatars over the years. However, it has been said that in Pashupasastra., he will be carrying a completely different look. The film is said to be a political thriller. This alone sounds exciting and we can imagine how well D Boss would be carrying his role!
Shoot To Commence Soon
As of now, the makers have only revealed the title of the film, and kept the rest under the wrap. According to First News Kannada reports, the film's hooting will commence in October, 2019. If the rumors are true, then Darshan's fans will have another super hit to look forward to in 2020.
Details To Be Revealed On His B'day
However, the fans don't have to wait too long , as the reports are suggesting that on Darshan's birthday, more details about the film will be revealed. And, the recording of the songs for the film will start off within this year itself.
Darshan's 55th Cinema!
Another reason to celebrate Pashupasastra is the fact that it is going to be Darshan's 55th cinema. While Yajamana and Kurukshetra will be his 50th and 51st films, Odeyada will be his 52nd. The poster of his 53rd film Robert has also been released. And, Madakari Nayanla will mark his 54th film.
