    VIEW PIC: Yash & Radhika Pandit Visit Ambareesh's New House! Sumalatha Greets Them With A Smile

    Yash and Radhika Pandit hold a very warm relationship with Ambareesh's family. The families continue to remain close even after the Rebel Star's demise. Recently, Sumalatha and her son Abhishek Ambareesh moved to their new house in Bangalore. This house was being constructed when Ambareesh was alive and it was his dream to live here. The house warming ceremony was a private affair. But, here we have got a picture of Yash and Radhika Pandit visiting Ambareesh and Sumalatha's new house.

    Yash & Radhika Pandit Visit Ambareeshs New House!

    In the picture, the couple seems to be admiring Sumalatha's new house as she greets them with a smile. Radhika and Yash also look happy to be gracing their Appaji's picture. However, no other details regarding the house have been revealed.

    On the professional front, Sumalatha is busy promoting her forthcoming film Daughter of Parvathamma. Haripriya has played the role of Sumalatha's daughter in the film. Recently, at a press meet, Sumalatha said that all the credits for Daughter of Parvathamma need to go to Haripriya, who has done a great job.

    Meanwhile, Yash has started shooting for KFG Chapter 2. A few pictures from the shoot were making rounds on the internet a few days back. It has also been said that the makers are planning on roping in a lot more new characters in the sequel.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 17:15 [IST]
