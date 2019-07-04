PIC! Pregnant Radhika Pandit Shows Off Her Baby Bump As She Heads Out With Yash & Family

Sandalwood beauty Radhika Pandit and Yash are gearing up to welcome their second child. A few days, the actress revealed that she was expecting a second child only a few months after welcoming her first. While the fans were taken aback to learn that she was going for a second baby within such a short span of time, the star couple feels it was rather god's blessing and that they planned it well. And now, Pregnant Radhika is proudly flaunting her baby bump! She was spotted with Yash recently.

The above picture that's making rounds on the internet shows Radhika Pandit posing with husband Yash, her brother and sister-in-law. The actress' baby bump is evident in the picture. While some fans continue to criticize her and Yash for their decision, the others have congratulated them.

Radhika and Yash's daughter is only six months old. After a lot of teasing and waiting, they recently revealed her moniker. After a lot of thinking, they decided to call her Ayra, which is one of the names of Hindu goddess Lakshmi. Also, the letters represent both Radhika and Yash's initials.

Explaining it further the actress told in an interview, "When our daughter was born, everyone referred to her as the Goddess Lakshmi in our lives. That's when we thought that we should name her after the goddess. Meanwhile, all our fans began calling her Yashika and YR. So when we selected this name, we decided to prepare them by using YR."

"There's an 'A' before and after those two letters. There have been different representations of that too - AY could mean the first two letters of Yash's name reversed, while RA are the first two letters in my name. Another interpretation is that the four letters stand for Appa Yash Radhika Amma. Even our fans had suggested many names. We wanted something unique. And Ayra comes from Airavathi, another name for goddess Lakshmi. It was the perfect name for our daughter," she further added.