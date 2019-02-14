Agnisakshi's Vijay Suriya Aka Siddharth Gets Married; 'Couldn’t Have Asked For Anyone Better'

This Is How They Met

Sharing the story behind their union, Vijay said, "Our families have known each other for nine years, but I've met Chaithra only once or twice. My mum, though, is extremely fond of her and approached Chaithra's family for her hand in marriage. Then both our families met, the horoscopes were matched and the two of us met. It was an instant connect between both of us,".

Chaithra Is Not Awestruck

He further added, "I understand that the industry gets a certain kind of attention, but Chaithra is not awestruck by the fact that I'm an actor. She looks at people for who they are and not what they are, and that's what I liked most about her."

Couldn't Have Asked For Anyone Better

When asked what they share in common, the actor said, "I also kept her in the loop about the industry and its ways, and the rumours that come with it. She understands it's all part of the game and treats acting like just another job. I couldn't have asked for anyone better,".

He Wanted To Get Hitched Today For A Reason

However, the actor hadn't revealed that he was going to get married on Valentine's day. Talking about the wedding date, he had previously said, "I'm not great with dates. But my wedding date will ensure that I never forget my wedding anniversary,".

Did BB 6's Rapid Rashmi Attend The Wedding?

Vijay and Bigg Boss 6's Rapid Rashmi are close friends. The RJ had even shared a video of his wedding invite holding it before his face and wrote, "Look who is here, the Madve Gandu" - (sic). We wonder if she attended the wedding today!