PICS! Kiccha Sudeep Graces The Kapil Sharma Show Ahead Of Pailwaan; Thanks The Comedy King

Kichha Had A Gala Time

Sharing his experience of being on Kapil Sharma's Show first time, Sudeep Tweeted, "Had a gala time on the #KapilSharmaShow .. Laughter was in abundance and I guess it's rare that I have gotten t laugh this way.. thanks to each one for having us over n for the wonderful time. Thank u @KapilSharmaK9" - (sic)

First Sandalwood Actor!

What comes across more interesting is the fact that Sudeep is the first Sandwalwood actor to have ever attended The Kapil Sharma Show. Though KGF created immense buzz in Bollwyood, it is the Pailwaan actor who graced the couch on the Comedy King's show.

Promoting Pailwaan or CCL?

We all know that Sudeep is a prominent role in CCL (Celebrity Cricket League). Even the matches are nearing. Therefore, we still don't know the actual reason behind Sudeep appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show. While some are guessing it's for Pailwaan's promotions, the others are pointing at CCL. We need to wait until the episode is premiered.

Where To Watch?

For those of you who are waiting to watch Sudeep and Kapil Sharma go on a laughter ride, tune into Sony Entertainment Television. The show is aired at 9:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Since, Sudeep's episode was filmed only yesterday, it might take a while until the episode is aired.