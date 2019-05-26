PICS! Yuva Rajkumar’s Wedding Ritual Graced By Celebs; Shivanna & Appu Dance At Sangeet Ceremony

Appu & Shivanna Dance To Tagaru

Puneeth Rajkumar and Shivrajkumar were seen dancing to the latter's hit song Tagaru at Yuvarajkumar's Sangeet ceremony. The entire family had a great time. Kannada actor Srimurali, Dheeran Kumar and other also were spotted at Yuvarajkumar's Sangeet.

The Women Had A Blast

All the ladies in Dr Rajkumar's family flaunted the beautiful henna on their hands. As the rituals were only conducted in the presence of family, Yuva Rajkumar's mother, sisters and cousins posed before the camera as they showed off the mehendi designs on themselves.

Haldi At Appu's Residence

The Haldi ceremony started from Gajanuru and later was held at Puneeth Rajukumar's residence in Bangalore. The pictures from today have gone viral on the social media. Fans are waiting to see more pictures from the vibrant events.

Wedding At Palace Grounds

The wedding is currently taking place at Palace Grounds Bangalore. Shivrajkumar's daughter's wedding also took place here. According to the reports, some of the most prominent Sandalwood stars and politicians will be attending the wedding.

Watch the space for more latest updates from Yuva Rajkumar's wedding.