Man Behind Pailwaan's Piracy Is A Devoted Darshan Fan! Hatred Lead To Sudeep's Film Being Leaked

Rakesh Names Fandom Responsible

Rakesh stated, "I am a fan of Darshan's. D Boss cinemas are great. I leaked the film out of pure love and respect for Darshan. I did not do it for money." He revealed a few more shocking details during the interrogation.

He's Named Himself After The Actor's Film

Rakesh's social media accounts are filled with images of the actor and overloaded with information regarding his films. As if this wasn't enough to display his obsession for the actor, he's even added one of Darshan's films, 'Virat' as his surname.

Encouraged People To Watch The Pirated Version

On September 20, Rakesh shared links to Pailwaan leak on his Facebook handle and even encouraged friends and acquaintance to watch. Apparently, he even asked Facebook users to DM him regarding the links.

Crazy Much?

Irrespective of whose fan leaked whose film, the focus should be drawn towards the actual issue. Similar to Swapna Krishna, many producers have incurred a humongous loss due to their movies falling prey to piracy.

Filmmakers and actors across different film industries are urging fans to report such crimes and not encourage it.