Pogaru Beats Yash's KGF Chapter 1! Becomes The Highest-Viewed Kannada Teaser With 1 Crore Views

Pogaru's Dialogue Teaser Goes Viral!

Anand Audio launched Pogaru's first dialogue trailer on October 23, 2019. It has been watched 1,00,46,579 times on YouTube with a total of 2,19,755 likes. Upon watching the video, fans took to social media to praise Dhruva Sarja's mind-blowing transformation and catchy dialogues.

Pogaru Beats KGF's Record

To date, KGF Chapter 1's first teaser has received over six million views on YouTube. Although Yash's film holds the record for being the highest-grossing Kannada film, the record set by its teaser has been broken by Pogaru's dialogue trailer.

Kurukshetra At The Third Spot

Meanwhile, the 3D mythological film Kurukshetra's trailer is at the third spot with a total of 41,42,604 views on YouTube. Kurukshetra's trailer was severely criticised by the viewers for showcasing average graphics. But the makers, however, re-worked on the visuals prior to its release, which served in their favour when the film hit theatres.

Pogaru's Release Date

The makers of Pogaru are yet to announce the official release date. Word has it that the film might be out on December 27.

Rumours also suggest that its release may clash with Rakshit Shetty's Avane Srimannaraya, which is hitting theatres on the same day.