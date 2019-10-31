    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Pogaru Beats Yash's KGF Chapter 1! Becomes The Highest Viewed Kannada Teaser With 1 Crore Views

      Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru is one of the most-anticipated films of Sandalwood. Helmed by Nanda Kishore, the action-drama features Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. It's trailer dialogue which released a few days ago, has attracted a lot of attention. Within a week, Dhruva Sarja's film has beaten Yash's KGF Chapter 1's record by becoming the highest viewed Kannada teaser. It has garnered over 1 crore views and over 2 lakh likes. Fans eagerly awaiting its release have heaped it with praise!

      Pogaru's Dialogue Teaser Gies Viral!

      Anand Audio launched Pogaru's first dialogue trailer on October 23, 2019. It has been watched 10046579 times on YouTube with a total of 219755 likes. Upon watching the video, fans took to social media to praise Dhruva Sarja's mind-blowing transformation and catchy dialogues.

      Pogaru Beats KGF's Record

      To date, KGF Chapter 1's first teaser has received over six million views on YouTube. Although Yash's film holds the record for being the highest-grossing Kannada film, the record set by its teaser has been broken by Pogaru's dialogue trailer.

      Kurukshetra's On The 3rd Spot

      Meanwhile, the 3D mythological film Kurukshetra's trailer is on the third spot with a total of 4142604 views on YouTube. Kurukshetra's trailer was severely criticised by the viewers for showcasing average graphics. But the makers, however, re-worked on the visuals prior to is release, which served in their favor when the film hit theatres.

      Pogaru's Release Date

      The makers of Pogaru are yet to announce the official release date. Word has it that the film might be out on December 27.

      Rumors also suggest that its release may clash with Rakshit Shetty's Avane Srimannaraya, which is hitting theatres on the same day.

      Story first published: Thursday, October 31, 2019, 16:17 [IST]
