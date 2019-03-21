Pooja Gandhi Calls Police Complaint Against Her 'Bogus'; Asks Hotel To Contact Her Politician Friend

Brief On What Has Happened

Pooja Gandhi apparently stayed at the Lalit Ashok hotel in Bangalore between April 2016 and March 2017 along with her politician friend Anil P Mensinkai, and a film crew. But, reports started circulating that she had escaped from the hotel without clearing a bill of Rs 4.5 lakhs, due to which, the hotelier lodged a police complaint against her to recover the rest of the amount.

She Calls It Bogus Though

However, when Filmibeat Kannada tried contacting her on the day of the complaint, they couldn't reach her phone. Pooja Gandhi stayed aloof and hadn't issued any statement on the matter. But, yesterday while talking to Deccan Herald, she called the police complaint against her 'bogus'. Apparently. She even told the hotel to contact her politician friend for the rest of the bill payment.

'There Has Been Some Miscommunication'

She issued a statement that read, "We have settled all the dues with the hotel and I even called up the general manager who confirmed the dues were settled. There has been some miscommunication."

She Further Added

"It's true that our crew stayed at the hotel for the film shoot and we had a couple of events there, but the bills were duly settled and I do not know how this complaint cropped up suddenly."