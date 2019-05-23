English
    Pooja Gandhi's Shocking Statement On Mandya Elections; Refuses To Comment On Sumalatha & Nikhil

    Today, the results for 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be declared. This time, prominent personalities from varied fields of life are contesting. Among them, late actor Ambareesh's wife Sumalatha and son of HD Kumaraswamy, Nikhil were battling against each other in Mandya. Several people from the industry supported these star candidates. However, Sandalwood actress Pooja Gandhi chooses to not comment on either of them. You'll be taken aback by her shocking statement on Mandya elections.

    The Mungaru Male actress herself entered politics in 2012, by joining JDS. In a conversation with First News Kannada, she said, "I am still a part of JDS. My mother isn't keeping well, hence I couldn't participate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, I am confident that our party will win with more seats."

    "But, I wouldn't like to talk about Mandya election results. They (Sumalatha and Nikhil Kumar) are much bigger people. I am not worth commenting on them. I have no idea what the exit polls would be like. I am not following the news," said the actress.

    Pooja's stint in politics made headlines when she contested as a BSR Congress candidate in 2013 Vidhana Sabha elections and lost. She re-joined JDS in 2018. She's currently busy with her forthcoming film Samharini, which is said to be a complete mass entertainer. The shooting schedule is nearly wrapped up and is expected to release soon.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 11:41 [IST]
