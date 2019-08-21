English
    Prabhu Deva To Be A Part Of Yograj Bhat's Gaalipata 2?

    Yograj Bhat is all set to create a sequel to his blockbuster film Gaalipata. A while ago, we learned that the initial cast in the second installment was replaced by the actors in its original version on fans' demand. The idea of Ganesh and Diganth's presence in Yograj Bhat's next film brought immense joy to the fans. And now, we have another news that could make you feel better! According to Times Of India reports, choreographer-director Prabhu Deva might be a part of Gaalipata 2!

    Prabhu Deva In Yograj Bhats Gaalipata 2?

    Reportedly, director Yograj Bhat and producer Mahesh Danannavar recently met with Prabhu Deva and even shared a picture. This is making everyone wonder if Prabhu Deva will also be joining the cast. However, the news hasn't been confirmed by the team.

    The sudden replacement of the cast came across as shocking because the team had already planned the shooting schedule with the new set of actors. Talking about this Mahesh said, "Last December, when an announcement was made about Yogaraj Bhat helming Gaalipata 2, and the film marking my debut as a producer, it created a lot of buzz. However, the audience had a mixed reaction when it came to casting. Bhatru's Gaalipata released in 2008 to positive reviews."

    However, the third lead from the original film, Rajesh Krishna will not be a part of the sequel. If the rumours are true, then Prabhu Deva might be taking Rajesh's place in Gaalipata 2.

    Read more about: prabhu deva gaalipata 2 ganesh
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 17:19 [IST]
