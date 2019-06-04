Prajwal Devraj & PC Shekar Are Coming Together For The Second Time! Deets Inside

Dynamic Prince Prajwal Devraj and star director PC Shekar have come together once again for a movie. They were last seen together while working on the film Arjuna, which released in 2015. Nealry four years later, they have decided to work together for the second time. According to Filmibeat Kannada reports, the film is scheduled to be launched on July 4, on the occasion of Prajwal Devraj's birthday.

It has been said that the actor will be sporting three different roles in the film. The makers have decided to dub the film in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. However, as of now it's only been revealed that Prajwal Devraj and PC Shekar are working together.

No other details regarding the producer, lead actress and shooting schedule has been discussed, which has created a lot of curiosity among the mass. Prajwal is currently busy with projects such as, Inspector Vikram and Gentleman. Besides these, there a few more films lines up for this Dynamic star.