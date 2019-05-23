Prakash Raj Calls His Defeat A Solid Slap On The Face! Awaits Trolls & Abuses, But Fans Support Him

Thanks His Supporters

"A TOUGH JOURNEY AHEAD HAS JUST BEGUN ..THANK YOU EVERYONE WHO WERE WITH ME IN THIS JOURNEY. .... JAI HIND," Prakash Raj further added as he accepted his defeat against the other contestants.

Fans Support Him Nevertheless

However, his fans continue to support him and are even asking him to keep fighting to make the country a better place. Unlike what Prakash expected, his tweet received a lot of positive comments. Fans seem happy with his honesty.

@bharatir

"Thank you, for raising the right questions and for being a sane voice. Thanks to you, my conscience as a voter is clear. Now I can loudly raise questions for the next five years."

@AzrBegum

"Battle should not be for a seat....if you really want to work for people, mere winning or losing doesnt matter much...5 more years of hardwork n dedication...congrats for the honesty you have in."