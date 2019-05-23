Prakash Raj Calls His Defeat A Solid Slap On The Face! Awaits Trolls & Abuses, But Fans Support Him
2019 Lok Sabha elections witnessed the presence of many Sandalwood celebrities. While some of them contested against great odds, the others supported them. Southern film actor Prakash Raj was one of them. He contested as an independent candidate from Bengaluru Central. However within few hours of counting, he walked out of the centre as he realised he had lost the elections. Following this, he expressed on social media that his defeat in the elections is a solid slap on his face. He also expected to be subjected to a lot of trolling and abuses. But, the fans have a different opinion. Read below...
Thanks His Supporters
"A TOUGH JOURNEY AHEAD HAS JUST BEGUN ..THANK YOU EVERYONE WHO WERE WITH ME IN THIS JOURNEY. .... JAI HIND," Prakash Raj further added as he accepted his defeat against the other contestants.
Fans Support Him Nevertheless
However, his fans continue to support him and are even asking him to keep fighting to make the country a better place. Unlike what Prakash expected, his tweet received a lot of positive comments. Fans seem happy with his honesty.
@bharatir
"Thank you, for raising the right questions and for being a sane voice. Thanks to you, my conscience as a voter is clear. Now I can loudly raise questions for the next five years."
@AzrBegum
"Battle should not be for a seat....if you really want to work for people, mere winning or losing doesnt matter much...5 more years of hardwork n dedication...congrats for the honesty you have in."
